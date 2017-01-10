Project aims to increase diversity in STEM





The University of Toledo is one of seven universities engaging in a project led by Case Western University that enhances opportunities for minorities pursuing doctoral degrees in the STEM field.

The National Science Foundation gave $3.1 million to support the Northern Ohio Alliance for Graduate Education and Professoriate. UT will receive $288,164 to support its role in the program.

According to Susan L. Pocotte, associate dean for Academic Affairs and current principal investigator of the grant, the NOA-AGEP project was created to recognize and study the number of underrepresented minority student participation, preparation, and success in STEM doctoral programs and further help them prepare for entry into the professoriate.

“The NSF approached Case Western Reserve University about an AGEP program in Northern Ohio. Since UT had successfully partnered with several of the Northern Ohio universities in previous NSF funded initiatives, we were excited to participate when CWRU approached us for the AGEP program,” Pocotte said.

Pocotte said the NSF identified Northern Ohio as a geographical location that holds potential to improve its academic diversity in STEM disciplines based on the quality and number of Ohio’s higher education institutions with STEM doctoral programs.

“We are studying a model that includes a variety of mentoring, networking, diversity, and professional development activities designed to optimize the academic success of our scholars and explore pathways into the professoriate,” Pocotte wrote in the press release.

Funding for this project began in Oct. 2015; Pocotte collaborated with the alliance partners to develop programs and recruit the six UT participating scholars for the start of Fall 2016.

“The scholars achieved academic excellence in their undergraduate programs, have a passion for research and a keen desire to be the next generation of academic leaders in STEM,” Pocotte said.

Lastly, she said the students must meet the NSF requirement of being a US citizen and self-identify as an underrepresented minority. AGEP scholars received tuition scholarships and will receive stipends for completing activities and attending mentoring workshops. Each student has a mentor in their field of study they work closely with on projects and research.

“I think the mentoring relationship is going to be the most valuable part of the program for me,” said Ethel Tackie-Yarboi, a second year doctoral student in medicinal chemistry in the press release. “I’m still fine-tuning my educational pathway and now I don’t feel like I have to go through it alone. I have a dedicated faculty member to guide me through the process and help me explore my options.”

According to Federal and State agencies, there is statistical underrepresentation of USA minority citizens as graduate students, post-doctoral trainees and academic faculty in the STEM fields.

“In order for the USA to achieve and sustain academic and work-place excellence and leadership in STEM, it is important to improve the climate and culture of inclusivity in our academic institutions of higher learning,” said Pocotte. “Diversity and inclusivity is integral to the core values, missions and strategic plans of the University of Toledo and the NOA-AGEP alliance partners.”

Pocotte added that the NOA-AGEP program is one of many approaches to achieve the diversity goal.

“Selection to participate in the NSF-sponsored NOA-AGEP program was based, in part, on the reputation of UT as having quality doctoral programs in many STEM disciplines,” Pocotte said. “The anticipated outcomes of this program will add to other UT initiatives that enhance our image as an institution of quality education and research committed to diversity and inclusion.”

UT selected scholars stay on campus to work with their selected mentors to complete the project requirements. Periodically, students will network with fellow AGEP scholars to provide input to the CWRU research team evaluating the model activities.