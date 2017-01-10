University of Toledo student found dead in car over break





Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Tragedy struck campus over break when eighteen-year-old University of Toledo pre-finance student Logan Green was found dead in his car on West Alexis Road on Friday, Dec. 9. After an autopsy, it was determined that Green died from multiple stab wounds.

According to the police report, Green was last seen by his mother on Dec. 5 before he left to start his new job at UPS. Green’s mother reported him missing the following day after calling her brother, who also works at UPS, and discovering that Green had not shown up for work. The report continues that acquaintances close to Green said while interviewed that this was “uncharacteristic.”

The police report states that those interviewed all stated Green “was a good, hardworking kid that was excited to be starting his new job at UPS.”

Colton Ellenwood, one of Green’s closest friends said in the police report, “Green is very goal-oriented and was always working. He would even stop hanging out with his friends to go work more.”

The Toledo Police Department continues to investigate the murder, but at this time no charges have been filed.