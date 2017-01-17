CAP and Canvas





Filed under Community

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at painting but didn’t really know where to start, now’s your chance to try something new and create your own work of art.

The University of Toledo’s Campus Activities and Programming is hosting ‘CAP and Canvas’ on Jan. 19. The event is an art class led by an instructor who will guide participants in creating their own painting.

Megan McCormick, CAP’s director of arts and culture, said that the theme will be ‘outer space,’ and a rocket will be incorporated into the painting as well to show some Rocket pride.

“I learned quickly what types of tools and utensils were needed in order to pull off a seemingly simple painting,” McCormick said. “After talking with our artist, we decided that an ‘outer space/Rockets’ theme would be most appealing to students and community members of all ages, and so it began.”

Brandi Avery, vice president of programming and finance for CAP, said that she will be serving as a supervisor for the event to ensure things run smoothly and to help when need be.

“We chose this event because a lot of college age students seem to be interested in the Wine and Canvas companies who charge upwards of $30, so we wanted to bring it to students for free,” Avery said.

Unlike the typical wine and canvas events, there will be pop and juice served instead of the alcoholic beverages.

McCormick said events like these are important because they provide students with a safe, healthy way to socialize with current friends and make new ones.

“An event such as this is important to bring to UT’s campus because it gives students an opportunity to try new things or test their current skills, express themselves creatively and keep an open mind for the arts,” McCormick said.

Avery said that in addition to this being a unique event for students to partake in, it also can serve as a stress reliever.

“School can be very stressful for students, and allowing fun free events gives students time to have fun, meet new people and enjoy new things they may have never done before,” Avery said. “It also gives whoever attends a nice picture to hang in their dorm or apartment.”

The event will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in the Student Union Auditorium.

All students and community members are invited to come free of charge; however, only the first 100 people will be able to participate.