Construction in Carlson

Carlson Library has been undergoing renovations since the summer of 2016, and the plan is that all of the work is to be completed prior to the start of classes in the fall of 2017. Phase one of the construction included renovations of the third and fourth floors, which was finished over the summer. The construction has now entered phase two, which focuses on the first and second floors.

A few drastic changes are being introduced to the building to provide a more modern look. According to Barbara Floyd, interim director of university libraries, a portion of the second floor will be removed near the existing open stairwell to create a two-story space that visually connects the two floors. The concourse on the first floor that divided the entrance to the library from the pedestrian walkway will be removed and the floor will be opened up. Also, the entire brick façade on the east side of the building will be replaced with a glass curtain wall.

“This will not only dramatically change the outside of the building but the feeling on the inside too,” Floyd said. “The dated look of the library will completely change with a glass wall on one side.”

Floyd said a survey of students was conducted, asking them how they liked the renovations that were recently completed on the third and fourth floors, and the response was overwhelmingly positive.

According to Floyd, in this phase of renovations all patron services will be brought to the first floor, including reference assistance, information literacy instruction, circulation and information technology support.

“Work during this spring semester will include construction of offices on the third floor for our Collection Services Department staff, construction of offices on the first floor for our Reference and Instruction Department faculty and completion of the south side of the second floor,” Floyd said. According to Floyd, the east side of the second floor had been renovated five years ago, but the west side had been closed off for several years. This side will now be renovated and will serve as an additional open study space for students.

A veterans’ lounge will be built on the second floor as well, moving this from its current location in Rocket Hall. Floyd said that this will bring this important space into a more centrally located area.

“I’m looking forward to taking advantage of the upcoming library features,” said third-year psychology major Rasha Sheikh.

According to Jason Toth, associate vice president of facilities and construction at UT, these plans were developed using a local architecture firm in consultation with UT Facilities and UT Library staff.

“The plans were guided by input gathered through the library task force that was assembled by then-Interim Provost John Barrett,” Toth said. “Students were included on this task force and asked for input into the planning and design.”

This phase of the renovations will cost about $3 million, on top of the $3 million already spent on the previous renovations of the third and fourth floors, according to Floyd.

“This is being funded through state appropriation dollars awarded to UT,” Toth said.