University of Toledo names Michele Soliz the new Vice President of Student Success and Inclusion

Former dean of students at the University of Toledo Michele Soliz has transitioned into a new position at UT as vice president of student success and inclusion.

“Inclusivity is making students feel connected and engaged not only in the classroom but outside of it as well,” Soliz said. “It is working across all divisions to ensure the student is thriving. Success is a clear path to graduation.”

Soliz said she is confident in her ability to take on this new role and act as a progressive unit in the Department of Student Affairs. She said that her most recent experience that prepared her for this new role is directing academic support services and acting as a close liaison with students on campus.

Vice president of diversity and inclusion Willie McKether, who will be working with Soliz in her new position, stated that she will be key in allocating movement in their department.

“I think that Dr. Soliz and I have a collective mission of involvement,” McKether said. “Her office will focus largely on the student perspective, while my office will take the lead on faculty and staff. With this, we keep a sense of interconnectedness.”

Kaye Patten, senior vice president for student affairs, will also be working with Soliz in collaboration of student success and said she looks forward to working closely with her associate.

“Soliz’s position will require her to work across the division in terms of retention and inclusion strategies. My position as senior vice president for student affairs will support and guide her efforts in those areas,” Patten said. “We both use a forward thinking philosophy in our decision-making and work for the betterment of all students.”

Alongside her work with Patten and McKether, Soliz has specific plans for the upcoming semester, including a focus on heritage months for multicultural students and a goal to integrate academic support into student life.

Soliz encourages those across campus to utilize the tools her new position brings. “I am here to find the students, I am here to ensure their success, and get each individual to take advantage of the resources available,” Soliz said.

Students struggling with integration to university life may soon see a change in their path toward graduation and involvement with Soliz’s new position and her collaborative work with student affairs professionals.