Rocket Tennis victorious at home





The University of Toledo men’s and women’s tennis teams both had wins during a home matchup. On Jan. 27 against the Dukes of Duquesne University, the men won 6-1 to rebound their season record, 2-3. The women’s team won 4-3 over Duquesne that same day, and 6-1 over the Cleveland State Vikings on Jan. 28 to improve their season record to 3-2.

Men

The men’s team started the day strong in doubles matches. Second-year players Vince Anzalone and Serjen Olmedo defeated their opponents 6-3, while other second-year players, Juan Carranza and Reid Teatsorth, defeated their opponents 6-1. Fourth-year player Stjepan Sisko and first-year player Thawin Suksathaporn were on their way to a win, but their match was cut short with a score of 5-2.

“We played extremely well in all the doubles matches,” said head coach Al Wermer in an interview with UTRockets. “I was impressed to see that we carried that momentum into singles and got off to a great start right off the bat.”

Anzalone, Sisko, Suksathaporn and Teatsorth each claimed their second consecutive singles win. The Rocket momentum marched on into the singles matchup.

Second-year player Luka Vitosevic defeated his opponent 6-3 in the opening set, but Tim Kane for Duquesne replied with a 7-6 defeat. Vitosevic bested Kane in the end, 10-8, to make UT’s 6-1 victory official.

The Rockets will be on the road next weekend travelling to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to face Marquette on Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. and Green Bay on Feb. 5 at 12 p.m.

Women

In pursuit of revenge over Duquesne from last year, the women started off with a double team of third-year player Sidnay Huck and first-year player DeeDee Leenabanchong defeating the Dukes by a narrow margin of 7-6. This victory was the duo’s fourth straight win at No. 1 doubles. Another Rockets doubles match (No. 3 doubles) victory, 6-3, came from second-year player Rani Goodland and third-year player Megan Miller.

The singles competitions came around and Leenabanchong, along with first-year player Mimi Kendall-Woseley, won straight-set victories. Leenabanchong won a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Duquesne’s Zuzanna Stelmaszak and Kendall-Woseley added a victory, 6-3, 6-1, over Ally Miller.

Megan Miller for the Rockets triumphed over the Duke’s Aishwarya Kona in two sets with two scores of 6-4 and 6-4. Determination drove the Rockets to come back from last year to defeat the Dukes.

“Duquesne beat us last year, so our team was really looking forward to this match,” said head coach Tracy Mauntler in an interview with UTRockets. “We had great energy from the start, which helped propel us through the doubles competition. Sidnay and DeeDee did a great job clinching against an extremely experienced Duquesne team at No. 1 doubles. Our freshmen continue to show they are impact players and Megan did a great job controlling her match from start to finish.”

Cleveland State was a tough matchup the following day, but the Rockets tripped up the Vikings. Strength and momentum carried on for the whole day, for both doubles and singles matches.

“These pressure-filled matches will help our team so much as we move deeper into the season,” said Mauntler.

Doubles duos for the Rockets cruised past the Vikings. Second-year Claire Aleck and first-year Kendall Woseley won 6-2, along with Goodland and Miller winning 6-2 as well.

Opening sets from Aleck, Miller, and third-year player Colleen O’Brien came as losses, but rebounded to fight back in the remaining sets. Huck and Kendall-Woseley were the two Rockets who defeated their opponents straight through the sets: 6-3, 6-2 for Huck and 6-1, 6-1 for Kendall-Woseley.

“Today was another gutsy win by our squad,” Mauntler said. “We could have easily lost that match, 3-4, but we dug out those last three matches to win 6-1.”

The Rockets will be on the road next weekend travelling to Michigan. On Feb. 3, the Rockets will be at Detroit for a 7 p.m. start and will quickly travel to East Lansing to face Michigan State on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.