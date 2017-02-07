Puck Cancer





Community

It’s time to hit the ice and save lives at the same time.

On Feb. 10, UT Drop the Puck on Cancer will host its first event at the University of Toledo. Teams of fraternities and sororities will duke it out on the hockey rink to raise money for brain cancer research.

“Cancer is something that is hard to handle for a lot of people,” said Scott Sampson, the community marketing chair for UT Drop the Puck. “It’s a difficult thing in a lot of people’s lives.”

Drop the Puck on Cancer is a Collegiate Charity sponsored event. It was first started at Indiana University in 2011 and has since branched out to multiple universities, including the University of Michigan. This is the first time an event like this has been held at UT.

“It’s been kind of a startup process,” Sampson said. “Honestly, the fraternities really picked it up and ran with it.”

Pi Kappa Alpha, Kappa Delta Roe, Phi Kappa Psi, Pi Kappa Phi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Alpha Sigma Phi and Sigma Phi Epsilon will all be fighting on the ice for charity. Considering the first Drop the Puck event started with only two teams, Sampson said UT has been very receptive to the event.

“I think we’ve had so many sign up because we have a big combination of different fraternities and sororities on the committee for Drop the Puck,” Sampson said. “I think that really helps us market and get the fraternities to participate.”

The charity hockey tournament will take UT fraternities who are usually considered rivals and pit them against each other for some old-fashioned fun. In addition to the hockey games, there will be a broomball tournament hosted for UT sororities to participate.

“This event is about helping people who need it,” Sampson said. “In addition to that, it’s helping to build this community we have on campus. When you get the UT sororities and fraternities working together, as well as the student body coming out to support all of it, we can build the community here.”

Tickets are $10 presale and can be purchased through the event’s Facebook and Twitter pages (UT Drop the Puck). At the door, tickets are $15. All proceeds are given to the American Brain Tumor Association.

“I think it’s cool to say we are a group on campus dedicated to helping eradicate this negative thing in people’s lives,” Sampson said.

The tournament will be held at Ottawa Park on Feb. 10 from 4 to 11 p.m. There will be games, music, local food trucks and a cash bar. For more information, see their social media accounts @UTDropthePuck.