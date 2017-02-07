Single and ready to mingle

Jordan Guyton / IC





Filed under Community

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Students were given the opportunity Thursday night to mingle and enjoy a night of entertainment all while being immersed in Chinese American culture.

The University of Toledo’s Chinese American Student Associate hosted Singles Night Feb. 2 at R&B Bubble Tea KTV.

“The purpose of Singles Night was to be a social event, for students to come hang out and have some fun, especially with Valentine’s Day around the corner,” said Shirley Yee, co-president of CASA.

Yee also said that attendees were not required to be “single” to enjoy the night, rather it was a chance for students to experience Chinese American culture and meet others.

“It was also an opportunity to share a little bit of the Chinese and Chinese American culture into the event because many of the attendees were interested in the bubble tea, karaoke, and mahjong,” Yee said.

The cost of the event was seven dollars for singles, twelve dollars for a couple, or nine dollars at the door and all proceeds will be used to fund CASA’s future events.

This was the first-year that Singles Night has been held as CASA is new to the university as of the fall.

“CASA hosted this event for our members to hang out, have fun, and for all of us to get to know each other better,” Yee said. “As a new organization, Singles Night also had the purpose of increasing the visibility of CASA and reaching out to potential new members.”

She also said that CASA had twice the amount of expected attendees, with a turn-out of about 40 guests, with half of them purchasing tickets at the door.

“I was personally touched by the amount of people that told me how happy they were with the event,” Yee said. “The turn-out was incredible.”

Yee and Chen both said that planning Singles Night would not have been possible without their e-board team.

“Our e-board members also helped me on deciding activities we can do, brought things we need, and helped arrange the whole event. This can’t be done without them,” Chen said.