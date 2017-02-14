UT Men dominate Kent State

The Toledo Men held on to the lead for the entire match up against their MAC east opponents.

The University of Toledo Rockets men’s basketball team defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes at Savage Arena on Saturday, 78-58, to move the team to 13-12 (6-6 MAC) on the season.

UT was red-hot firing the ball, shooting 65 percent from the field, the team’s highest total in nearly 15 years.

The Toledo offense was led by the fourth-year duo of Jonathan Williams and Steve Taylor Jr, who scored 21 and 20 points, respectively.

The second-year pair of Nate Navigato and Jaelen Sanford also scored in double figures: Navigato with 13 and Sanford with 15.



Toledo also recorded a season-high 24 assists, which helped to keep the offense running smoothly. Williams, Taylor Jr. and fourth-year Jordan Lauf combined for 16 assists.UT controlled the entire game, grabbing the lead and never giving it back. Kent State’s leading scorer, fourth-year forward Jimmy Hall, was limited to just ten points.The three-ball was going down early for the Rockets, as they built a 30-20 lead thanks to triples by Sanford, Navigato and Williams.Kent State did make a run, hitting a pair of threes of their own to cut the lead to just four with five minutes remaining in the first half.However, Toledo continued their efficient offense to rebuild the lead. Sanford made a jumper, then came back down and drilled a three with a couple of seconds left in the half; the Rockets took a 44-34 lead to the locker room.The momentum stayed with UT to start the second half, building a 16-point lead behind a good defense. Once again, Kent State tried to make a run but only got the score to 52-42 with 13:50 remaining in the game.The Rockets reeled off seven straight points after that to regain control. Taylor Jr. scored six straight points that put UT ahead by 20 with four minutes left.The midnight blue and gold held on to win their second game in a row. They return to action on Tuesday, Feb. 14 as they travel to take on MAC east division leader Akron.