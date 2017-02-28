Editorial: Spending Spring Break on a budget





Filed under Editorials, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Everyone knows Spring Break is right around the corner. While some of us have big plans to travel to Myrtle Beach, Vancouver or even France with family and friends, not all of us get this chance. But who says that not going on a big trip means the end of Spring Break?

It doesn’t have to be; The Independent Collegian has our top 10 things to do for Spring Break on a budget.

Ann Arbor

While this idea does require having a car you can use, we definitely recommend checking out some nearby cities you may never have realized were trip-worthy. Take for instance Ann Arbor, only about 40 minutes away from Toledo and the perfect place to spend all day window shopping, checking out the cool graffiti and getting to know the culture.

Plymouth

Another good idea for a day trip is a trip to Plymouth, which is also about 40 minutes away. Plymouth is less well-known than Ann Arbor but still has a lot to offer, including cool local shops, great places to get desserts, like Grand Traverse Pie Company and The Cupcake Station, and the Plymouth theater, which is showing “La La Land” and has $3 tickets.

Value movie theater

But you definitely don’t have to travel all the way to Plymouth to see a cheap movie. In fact, the Maumee Indoor Theater has discount tickets every Wednesday for only $4.50. You can also catch a ride to the Rave Motion Pictures in Franklin Park Mall on Tuesday for their discount days. Don’t forget your student I.D. for an even better discount!

Bar Louie

This isn’t a joke. Every Tuesday from 5 p.m.–close, Bar Louie has dollar-burger night! You can get a burger for a dollar with the purchase of any drink. So, if you’re looking to fill up on something cheap before you head to the theater or if you’re looking for a place to head on your night out, we highly recommend checking it out.

Frankenmuth

Frankenmuth is about two hours away and is known as “Little Bavaria.” This cute little tourist trap is filled with tons of shopping and great places to eat. For a more expensive experience, take a seat at Zehnder’s, famous for their chicken dinners. If you are looking for a cheaper option, check out La Crepe du Jour. For shopping, or window shopping, head over to the River Place Shops, to Bronner’s, a 361-day Christmas store, or to the Birch Run Premium Outlets. Frankenmuth also has a lot of activities you can pay for, like the Ultimate Mirror Maze, the Laser Vault Challenge, only $7.99 for a day pass, or a day pass to Zehnder’s Splash Village Waterpark, starting at $31.

Maumee Bay State Park

If you’re looking for a place to enjoy the outdoors on a day with good weather, we recommend you check out Maumee Bay State Park. You can go swimming in the water, walk or bike on the trails and even go fishing. It’s the perfect place to enjoy a little fun in the sun while you still can.

Toledo Museum of Art

We know, it’s a little cliche. Students definitely don’t need another reminder that the Toledo Museum of Art exists and that they have the ability to take a bus there for free whenever they want to.

But what a lot of people don’t realize is that the museum also offers a bunch of other presentations that are also free and are actually pretty cool. They offer glassblowing demonstrations, musical presentations and much more.

Plus, students park for free with their I.D.’s; just make sure you park in Lot 3.

The Zoo

While the zoo can sometimes be a little expensive, it’s definitely worth the trip this Spring Break. The Toledo Zoo offers discounts to groups larger than 20 (if you have a lot of friends), but they also have coupons available for smaller groups, including a coupon for 50 percent off of admission that’s going on right now!

But if you’re from Toledo and are sick and tired of the Toledo Zoo, we recommend driving an hour north to visit the Detroit Zoo. It’s something different and fun to try at least once! However, make sure that if you do decide to take the trip to Detroit, you plan to leave at a time without a lot of traffic, since I-75 South is closed right now.

Imagination Station

The Imagination Station is a great place to spend a day in town that you have nothing to do on. It’s totally free, and you can take the bus into downtown if you don’t have a car or can’t drive. While a lot of the stuff available is centered around younger kids, it’s still a great place to go with friends and embrace your inner child.