Men’s season ends in DC

Filed under Sports

The Rocket men’s basketball team earned a berth in the College Basketball Invitational March 15, where they fell in the first round 73-69 to George Washington University.

Second-year guard Jaelen Sanford led UT with 25 points and three assists. Fourth-year forward Steve Taylor Jr. was the only other Rocket to score in double figures, recording 18 points.

UT was without fourth-year guard Jonathan Williams for personal reasons. He was replaced in the starting lineup by second-year forward Taylor Adway.

Fifth-year George Washington forward Tyler Cavanaugh scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Colonials to victory.

Toledo was efficient offensively, shooting 50 percent from the field, including 61 percent in the second half. However, that was not enough to off set the nine three-pointers made by George Washington.

The Colonials led the entire game. Early in the half, Cavanaugh scored eight straight points to put George Washington ahead 10-5. UT went scoreless for about four minutes, but then Cavanaugh hit another three and GWU led by eleven with 8:44 remaining.

Toledo responded with a 7-0 run of their own to cut the deficit to 24-20. The teams traded buckets the rest of the half. Sanford hit a three with 33 seconds left, but UT gave up a layup with time expiring in the first half. GWU took a 35-29 lead into the locker room.

The back-and-forth play continued into the second half, and the lead was no larger than seven. A turnover by fourth-year forward Jordan Lauf led to a GWU three that increased the lead to 10 with 13 minutes left in the game.

UT quickly cut the lead to five, thanks to threes by Sanford and second-year forward Nate Navigato, but Cavanaugh answered right back with a triple of his own.

The Rockets stayed within striking distance, not allowing the margin to go above seven. UT was down five entering the final minute of play. Sanford drove to the lane to cut it to three.

Trailing 71-66, Navigato was fouled while shooting a three and hit all three free throws cut the deficit to two. Toledo forced a five-second violation to get the ball back with 15 seconds remaining.

Navigato drove the lane but couldn’t finish the layup through contact. Cavanaugh grabbed the rebound and was fouled, hitting both free throws to clinch the victory for the Colonials.

This was the final game in a Toledo uniform for Zach Garber, Jordan Lauf and Steve Taylor Jr.