Staff changes at the IC

Close





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Winter is finally leaving and spring is beginning to arrive. Just like the seasons changing, it’s time for staff changes at The Independent Collegian.

After spending the past two semesters as managing editor, third-year communication student Emily Schnipke will become the new editor-in-chief for the 2017-2018 school year.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Schnipke said. “This is a great opportunity for me to become more involved with The Independent Collegian as we move closer to celebrating 100 years of the student newspaper.”

Jessica Harker, the previous editor-in-chief, will step into the shoes of managing editor for the rest of the spring semester.

Current Director of Photography Savannah Joslin will graduate at the end of this semester. She will be attending graduate school in the fall at UT. Rachel Nearhoof, associate director of photography and webmaster/social media coordinator, will also be graduating this spring but will return next fall as the IC’s director of photography.

“Rachel is more than equipped to take this on,” Joslin said. “She has everything she needs to know, plus more.”

Carla Marzari, second-year computer science and engineering major, will be the IC’s new webmaster in Fall 2017.

On the business side of the newspaper, filling in the empty position of outside sales representative is Joe Stechschulte, who will take on the role of sales representative and mentor for student sales representatives next fall.

“This is a great time to be a part of the IC,” Schnipke said. “I look forward to becoming more involved with the rest of the student body and covering what really matters to students.”