Jason Candle extends contract

Filed under Sports

The University of Toledo head football coach Jason Candle announced Wednesday, March 22, that he and UT have reached an agreement on a contract extending through the 2021 football season.

In Candle’s first full season as head coach of the Rockets, he led the team to a 9-4 record and landed UT a spot in the Raycom Camellia Bowl, which they ultimately lost to Appalachian State.

This new contract amendment will increase Candle’s 2017 salary to $425,000. This is compared to the original $400,000 for 2017, plus $250,000 a year in marketing compensation. The contract also says Candle’s base salary will increase by $25,000 each year, meaning he will end with a $525,000 salary when the contract is up in 2021.

Also increasing within his contract is the win bonuses for the season. For example, for a seven-win season will earn Candle a $10,000 bonus instead of $7,500 from the previous contract. The win bonuses increase by $5,000 from there on, earning $15,000 for an eight-win season, $20,000 for a nine-win season and so on.

The salary and incentive raises in Candle’s contract will not be coming from university funds but instead from private funding.

“I’m very appreciative of the support and confidence that President Gaber and Mike O’Brien have in me and my staff,” Candle said in a press conference. “Our program is built on a strong foundation of success, and we are focused on bringing a Mid-American Conference championship to this great university.”

Candle joined the University of Toledo football staff in 2009 as a receiver’s coach and transitioned to offensive coordinator in 2012. Under Candle’s offense in 2014, the Rockets led the MAC in scoring (36.6), offense (490.5) and rushing offense (256.4).

This past February the 2017 Toledo Rockets recruiting class was ranked number one in the MAC by every major recruiting service.

The Rockets will open their 2017-2018 season Aug. 31 against Elon University at home in the Glass Bowl.