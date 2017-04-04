Women’s tennis falls to WMU

Sports

The Toledo women’s tennis team fell in both of its matches over the weekend. On Friday, the team lost to Western Michigan 5-2.

The Rockets are now 8-8 on the season but have lost their first three Mid-American Conference matches.

“We competed very well at spots, but we need everyone to step up at the same time against these tough MAC opponents,” said head coach Tracy Mauntler. “With such a quick turnaround this weekend, our team is already back on track and focused on NIU.”

The Broncos took control early by taking the second and third matches in doubles play as second-year WMU athlete Denise Azcui and third-year Olivia Meyers defeated first-year UT athlete Mimi Kendall-Wooseley and second-year Randi Goodland 6-4.

The WMU pair of fourth-year Barbare Eristavi and second-year Ketja Fevralev took down third-year Megan Miller and second-year Claire Aleck of UT 6-3.

WMU also won the first two spots in singles competition, as Meyers beat Kendall-Wooseley 6-3 ,6-4 in the two spot.

The Rockets won the next two matches to cut it close, as third-year Colleen O’Brien and first-year DeeDee Leenabanchong captured the first victories of the day for UT.

However, Toledo could not capitalize in the final matches: Azcui of WMU defeated Miller 7-5, 6-3 and Eristavi beat Aleck 6-4, 6-2.

The midnight blue and gold will look to bounce back as Friday April 7 as they travel to take on the Miami (OH) Redhawks at 7 p.m.