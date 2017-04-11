Toledo track beats BGSU for first time since 2000

Close Himansh bhatnagar / IC Himansh bhatnagar / IC





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Rocket women’s track and field team faced off against crosstown rival Bowling Green on Friday, April 7; UT came away with the 100-99 victory.

This marks the first time Toledo has defeated BGSU since 2000.

With the teams so close, it came down to the final few events. In the triple jump, third-year Deja Martin jumped into third place on her final attempt with a 10.89 that landed the Rockets two points.

First-year distance runner Athena Welsh was neck-and-neck in the 3000-meters with Rachel Walny. Welsh was able to pull away down the stretch to take the victory, which secured the win for UT.



Related

The jump crew for Toledo proved a big lift, winning three of the four events.Fourth-year Madeline Pacella set a new meet record in the high jump, going 1.75 meters over the bar to win the event.Fellow fourth-year Ty-Shai Freeman finished right behind her in high jump and won the triple jump, flying 11.74 meters.In the long jump, second-year Madison Pierce jumped 5.63 meters, good enough for a second place finish.UT took first and third in the javelin throw. Second-year Anne Bellman paired with first-year Kallie Strauss with throws of 33.21 and 29.84 meters, respectively.Toledo dominated in distance events as well. In the 2000-meter steeplechase, second-year distance runner Olivia Chinn took first place at 7:03.17, and first-year teammate Zita Molnar finished right behind her at 7:07.05In the 1500-meter the Rockets swept the podium, with Petrolena Simiuc, Joan Jepkuri, and Janelle Noe winning first, second and third, respectively.Four events later, Simiuc took another victory in the 800-meter with a time of 2:17.51. Fourth-year Theresa Warsecke finished third for the Rockets at 2:21.41.UT also won the 400-meter hurdles, as second-year Yana Khabina ran a 1:02.62, and graduate student Dandadeva da Silva and second-year Nautica Hill took second and third on podium in the 200-meter dash.The midnight blue and gold will return to the track April 14-15 in Muncie, Indiana for the Ball State Challenge.