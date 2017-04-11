UT Softball wins 1 of 3 against Miami of Ohio
April 11, 2017
Filed under Sports
Over the weekend, the University of Toledo Rocket softball team went 1-2 against the Miami University Redhawks by scores of 5-9 on Friday and 14-1 and 4-0 on Saturday. The results bring the Rocket record to 18-25 overall and 6-5 in Mid-American Conference play.
Toledo 5, Miami 9
Toledo’s offense was led by two-hit efforts from fourth-year second-baseman Chandler Rice (2-for-3, 2B, two runs), third-year outfielder Ashley Rausch (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, two runs), fourth-year outfielder Celeste Fidge (2-for-4, 2B, three RBI) and third-year outfielder Kylie Gross (2-for-4, 2B).
On the mound for the Rockets, second-year pitcher Kailey Minarchick was replaced by first-year pitcher Alissa Noble after allowing five runs off five hits in 0.2 innings of work. Noble (3-7) was given the loss after permitting two earned runs of five hits in 4.1 innings. Second-year pitcher Heather Webb came in relief of Noble in the sixth and allowed two runs off one hit and three walks in one inning.
Miami put two on base in the bottom of the inning off a single and a walk. Three consecutive, two-out singles scored three runs to give Miami a 5-2 edge by the end of the first.
Neither team threatened to score again until the fifth inning. Rice ignited the Rockets’ offense with a leadoff double to left-center off the second pitch. Rausch followed with a double down the right-field line to score Rice, and first-year IF Morgan Paaverud followed suit with a double to left-center to bring home Rausch and put UT within one. Fidge then drove a single through the right side, which allowed Paaverud to plate a run and knot the scoreboard at 5-5. Toledo was unable to take the lead and ended the inning with two stranded.
Miami took back its lead with a pair of runs scored off a double and single on two outs in the home half of the fifth.
Toledo received a leadoff double from Gross to begin the sixth, but no Rockets could get on base after that. The Redhawk team expanded its lead to 9-5 via a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning.
Miami 14, Toledo 1
Toledo was the first to threaten after it put two runners on off a pair of singles in the second. Both runners advanced into scoring position off a passed ball, and second-year infielder Megan Choate loaded the bases on a two-out walk. Unfortunately, a popup to the shortstop left the runners stranded.
A solo homer and two-run shot by the Redhawks with one out in the third ended first-year pitcher Leah Allison’s day (0-2) on the mound, as Noble was summoned out of the bullpen in relief. With a runner on first, Miami soon loaded the bases on a single through the right side, then drove a double to center to clear the bases to gain a commanding 6-0 advantage. Minarchick replaced Noble and allowed two more runs off a couple of hits to boost the Miami lead to 8-0.
Second-year third-baseman Katie Cozy lined a two-out double to center field in the next half inning, but a groundout to the pitcher quickly ended UT’s threat in the fourth.
Consecutive walks to the Redhawks and a single up the middle loaded the bases for Miami in the bottom of the fourth. A couple of RBI singles extended the gap to 10-0.
Toledo got a baserunner on in the fifth on a leadoff single to right by fourth-year catcher Ashley Maynard. Rausch put the Rockets on the scoreboard by lining a double to left field that brought Maynard home.
Toledo 4, Miami 0
A walk and a fielder’s choice put UT into business right from the start of the game. Fidge drove a one-out single to right to score both runners and nab a quick 2-0 lead. After a walk advanced Fidge to second, a fielding error by the Redhawk third baseman permitted the senior to score and extend the gap to 3-0.
Miami managed two base runners in the bottom half of the inning off a walk and a fielder’s choice but lined out to Cozy at third to end the frame.
Neither team threatened again until the fourth, when Choate led off with a free pass after being hit by a pitch. The second-year advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by third-year outfielder Marriah Wise and scored Toledo’s last tally on a double to right by Rice.
The Rocket softball team will head to Ypsilanti, MI, on April 14 to face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 2:00 p.m.
