UT Softball wins 1 of 3 against Miami of Ohio

Sports

Over the weekend, the University of Toledo Rocket softball team went 1-2 against the Miami University Redhawks by scores of 5-9 on Friday and 14-1 and 4-0 on Saturday. The results bring the Rocket record to 18-25 overall and 6-5 in Mid-American Conference play.

Toledo 5, Miami 9

Toledo’s offense was led by two-hit efforts from fourth-year second-baseman Chandler Rice (2-for-3, 2B, two runs), third-year outfielder Ashley Rausch (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, two runs), fourth-year outfielder Celeste Fidge (2-for-4, 2B, three RBI) and third-year outfielder Kylie Gross (2-for-4, 2B).

On the mound for the Rockets, second-year pitcher Kailey Minarchick was replaced by first-year pitcher Alissa Noble after allowing five runs off five hits in 0.2 innings of work. Noble (3-7) was given the loss after permitting two earned runs of five hits in 4.1 innings. Second-year pitcher Heather Webb came in relief of Noble in the sixth and allowed two runs off one hit and three walks in one inning.



UT’s offense got off to a fast start when Rice reached on a leadoff walk in the first inning. Rice advanced to third on a single by Rausch. After Rausch stole second, Fidge hit a one-out double to right center to score both runners and give Toledo a 2-0 advantage.Miami put two on base in the bottom of the inning off a single and a walk. Three consecutive, two-out singles scored three runs to give Miami a 5-2 edge by the end of the first.

Neither team threatened to score again until the fifth inning. Rice ignited the Rockets’ offense with a leadoff double to left-center off the second pitch. Rausch followed with a double down the right-field line to score Rice, and first-year IF Morgan Paaverud followed suit with a double to left-center to bring home Rausch and put UT within one. Fidge then drove a single through the right side, which allowed Paaverud to plate a run and knot the scoreboard at 5-5. Toledo was unable to take the lead and ended the inning with two stranded.

Miami took back its lead with a pair of runs scored off a double and single on two outs in the home half of the fifth.

Toledo received a leadoff double from Gross to begin the sixth, but no Rockets could get on base after that. The Redhawk team expanded its lead to 9-5 via a sacrifice fly and a wild pitch in the bottom of the inning.

Miami 14, Toledo 1

Toledo was the first to threaten after it put two runners on off a pair of singles in the second. Both runners advanced into scoring position off a passed ball, and second-year infielder Megan Choate loaded the bases on a two-out walk. Unfortunately, a popup to the shortstop left the runners stranded.

A solo homer and two-run shot by the Redhawks with one out in the third ended first-year pitcher Leah Allison’s day (0-2) on the mound, as Noble was summoned out of the bullpen in relief. With a runner on first, Miami soon loaded the bases on a single through the right side, then drove a double to center to clear the bases to gain a commanding 6-0 advantage. Minarchick replaced Noble and allowed two more runs off a couple of hits to boost the Miami lead to 8-0.

Second-year third-baseman Katie Cozy lined a two-out double to center field in the next half inning, but a groundout to the pitcher quickly ended UT’s threat in the fourth.

Consecutive walks to the Redhawks and a single up the middle loaded the bases for Miami in the bottom of the fourth. A couple of RBI singles extended the gap to 10-0.

Toledo got a baserunner on in the fifth on a leadoff single to right by fourth-year catcher Ashley Maynard. Rausch put the Rockets on the scoreboard by lining a double to left field that brought Maynard home.

Toledo 4, Miami 0

A walk and a fielder’s choice put UT into business right from the start of the game. Fidge drove a one-out single to right to score both runners and nab a quick 2-0 lead. After a walk advanced Fidge to second, a fielding error by the Redhawk third baseman permitted the senior to score and extend the gap to 3-0.

Miami managed two base runners in the bottom half of the inning off a walk and a fielder’s choice but lined out to Cozy at third to end the frame.

Neither team threatened again until the fourth, when Choate led off with a free pass after being hit by a pitch. The second-year advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by third-year outfielder Marriah Wise and scored Toledo’s last tally on a double to right by Rice.

The Rocket softball team will head to Ypsilanti, MI, on April 14 to face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 2:00 p.m.