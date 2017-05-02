UT goes 1-2 against Ball State

The University of Toledo softball team (20-30, 8-9 MAC) went 1-2 over the weekend against MAC West foe Ball State University (29-20, 13-4 MAC).

Second-year pitcher Heather Webb (9-6) was stuck with the loss in the opener after allowing two earned runs on six hits and 10 walks. She struck out seven batters, tying a season-high, in her seventh complete game.

Second-year pitcher Kailey Minarchick (8-10) took the loss in Game 2 after allowing five earned runs on eight hits. First-year pitcher Leah Allison relieved Minarchick in the fourth and allowed four runs on five hits in three innings of relief work.

BALL 2, UT 1

The Cardinals got off to a fast start with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. Webb retired two consecutive Cardinals to end the inning with no further damage.

Third-year first baseman Samantha Showalter led off the third by being hit by a pitch. Showalter advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by fourth-year outfielder Celeste Fidge and then evened the score at one run apiece after crossing the plate on a BSU fielding error.

Neither team could get much more offense going until an RBI double by second-baseman Maddy Labrador gave Ball State a 2-1 edge in the sixth.

Second-year Megan Choate led off the final inning for UT and put the game-tying run on first after being hit by a pitch. Choate advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by fourth-year catcher Ashley Maynard and a grounder to first by Rice.

Ball State pitcher Carolyn Wilmes (13-9) struck out her final batter to register the victory.

BALL 9, UT 4

Rice (2-for-4, two runs), second-year third baseman Katie Cozy (2-for-3, RBI), third-year outfielder Kylie Gross (1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, run) and third-year outfielder Ashley Rausch (1-for-3, RBI, run) led the Toledo offense in Game 2.

A leadoff single by Rice and a base-on-balls for Rausch put two Rockets on in the opening frame. Gross launched a two-out RBI double to left to score both runners and give UT a quick lead. After Gross advanced to third on a wild pitch, she scored on Cozy’s RBI single to right field, giving Toledo a 3-0 lead to start the game.

An infield single and two walks loaded the bases for Ball State in the bottom half of the first, and a two-out single to right field put the Cardinals on the board.

Neither team got much going until the Ball State offense exploded for four runs in the third on a sacrifice fly and a three-run bomb by outfielder Kennedy Wynn.

The Cardinal team added another to its scoreboard total with an RBI single in the fourth to give Ball State a 6-3 advantage.

Rice ignited Toledo’s offense again in the top of the sixth with a two-out single to left. After Rice swiped second, she scored another tally off an RBI single by Rausch.

Ball State extended its lead with three runs plated in the home half of the sixth and secured its 9-4 victory by not allowing a UT runner on in the seventh.

UT 5, BALL 2

In the circle for the Rockets, second-year Minarchick (9-10) earned the victory by allowing pair of runs in the fourth in her fourth complete game of the season. Minarchick permitted six hits and two free bases while retiring one Cardinal in the game.

Rice started the game with a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After she swiped third, Showalter scored Rice on a grounder to the pitcher to put UT on the board.

Gross led off the second frame by being hit by a pitch. After a sacrifice bunt moved her to second, Gross plated Toledo’s second tally with an RBI double by Cozy down the left field line.

Rice gave Toledo a 3-0 advantage by launching a leadoff blast to left on the first pitch of the third inning.

UT’s offense didn’t let up in the fourth and put three aboard on a fielder’s choice, free base and hit batter. Rausch stepped into the box and drew a walk to force a run and a fielding error by the BSU first baseman allowed Maynard to cross the plate and give the Rockets a 5-0 edge.

The Cardinals started off the bottom of the inning with consecutive singles, and a fielder’s choice loaded the bases. Ball State lined a two-out RBI double to right field to score two runners and put Ball State on the scoreboard.

Neither team threatened again until the Cardinals put a pair of base runners on board in the home half of the seventh. A sacrifice fly moved a runner to third, but a grounder to Rice at second ended the game.

The team will head to Rochester, Michigan April 26 to face off against Oakland in a doubleheader.