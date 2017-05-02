Women’s Tennis Finishes Season

Filed under Sports

The University of Toledo women’s tennis team closed out their season with a loss to University at Buffalo this Sunday at the Shadow Valley Tennis club. With this loss, the UT women’s tennis team will end their spring season with a record of 9-12 overall and 1-7 in Mid-American Conference play.

The Rockets jumped out to an early lead on with doubles play. Third-year duo Sidnay Huck and Colleen O’Brien finished their match with a 6-3 victory on court three. Following up that victory was the pair of third-year Megan Miller and second-year Claire Aleck, who teamed up on court to take down the Bulls duo, 6-4. This gave Toledo a 1-0 lead early in the match.

Buffalo came back to even the score with a singles victory, but UT quickly regained the advantage, as first-year Dee Dee Leenabanchong secured a victory over first-year Buffalo player Anna Savchenko.

“We started out strong with some really great doubles action today,” head coach Tracy Mauntler told UTRockets. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t grab enough singles matches. Dee Dee dominated from start to finish, and Mimi had to come back after losing the first set to an extremely experienced Buffalo player. We are young, and I believe that these tough 4-3 losses we’ve experienced will help motivate the team in the off season.”

The Bulls returned from that deficit in in the No. 2 and 3 singles. Buffalo took victory in both matches and gained a 3-2 advantage. First-year Toledo athlete Mimi Kendall-Woseley fell behind early in her match against third-year Buffalo athlete Tanja Stojanovska when Stojanovska took a 6-4 win in the opening set. Kendall-Woseley bounced back from this to take down Stojanovska in the final two frames to win her match, but Buffalo managed to secure a victory on court six, clinching the season finale.

This match ends the season for the Rockets, sending them into the offseason in preparation for the 2017 fall season.