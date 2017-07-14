Fall sports take the field





The University of Toledo has one of the strongest fan bases in the MAC and fall sports are the perfect way to welcome all fans new and old back into the Rocket family. As students return to the classrooms, fall sports will also be starting up. With so many sports and events for students to attend, there will never be a shortage of athletic competition at the University of Toledo.

Football

The always popular Toledo Rockets football team will be returning to the Glass Bowl August 31 to open their 2017 season. The midnight gold and blue will be facing Elon University, a matchup that the Rockets are hoping will give a good start to the teams 2017 season. The Rockets lost a lot of great talent in last year’s senior class, but with quarterback Logan Woodside and an arsenal of explosive receivers returning, expect the Rockets to be a team focused on their strong offense, with intense, high-scoring games.

Soccer

University of Toledo soccer finished last season 8-10-1 (MAC 3-7-1) and will be looking to improve upon that in the 2017 season. This season the team will be adding some fresh faces, as the team welcomes nine new signees and Rachelle Topolewski, a transfer from St. Louis University.

“We are very excited to announce this 2017 class,” said head coach TJ Buchholz to UTRockets. “This is our staff’s first true recruiting class and it’s a class that meets a variety of needs for our soccer program. We feel strongly about all the players committing to us today and a special thanks goes to assistant coach Jessica Nei for her outstanding work as the recruiting coordinator for the program.”

The soccer season will open the fall season August 18 against Detroit Mercy University.

Volleyball

Last year’s women’s volleyball season saw success for the Rockets, making it to MAC Tournament quarter-finals and leading their conference with 10 academic all MAC selections. This season the Rockets will look to have an even greater season, and are primed to do so. The Rockets are adding four new members in Caleigh Bahorst, Rhyen Neal, Chloe Kleespies and Emma Swope to their incoming recruiting class.

“We feel that when you combine Caleigh and Rhyen with our fall signees, Chloee and Emma, we will have a recruiting class that can make a difference right away,” said volleyball head coach Greg Smith.

The Rocket volleyball season will start off August 25 at the Fort Wayne Invitational.

Golf

Although the men’s golf team is currently in search of their new head coach, the team will be looking to improve upon their spring season in the fall. The Rockets finished the fall MAC championship in eighth place with a score of 45 over par 1,197. The women’s golf team finished their MAC championship in 5th place and made some moves in the off season

The 2017 Rocket athletic season will be an exciting and busy one. Every team should be competitive and every team should have great crowds cheering them on at all of their home events. Grab some friends and head to the Glass Bowl to watch the Rockets score or go to Savage arena to watch some aces. Whatever your competition preference, UT will have something for you. Go Rockets!