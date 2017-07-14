Navigating UT’s transportation system





Filed under Special, UT 101

Whether you’re living on campus at the University of Toledo or you’re commuting every day, there are lots of ways to get around campus.

Diana Watts, the transit program director, said the transportation system is easy to use if students take the time to understand it.

“UT Transit Services is available to students, faculty and staff free of charge with a valid UT ID,” Watts wrote in a previous interview. “All current schedules, maps and times of departures are on our website at http://transit.utoledo.edu. You can also call our office if you need more explanation.”

For transportation on campus, Watts said there are two main buses, the Gold Loop and the Blue Loop, that circle campus most days of the week. They make loops in opposite directions all days of the school week from 7:30 a.m. until just after 10 p.m. They make stops at the busiest places on campus, including the Student Union, Engineering Campus and the West Ramp Parking Garage.

“Parking around the center of campus can be challenging, and I have seen students circle lots sometimes up to 15 minutes to try and find a parking spot, when they could have parked in Lot 25 or 20 and ride the shuttle into the center of campus quicker,” Watts wrote.

Along with transportation on campus, the university has multiple opportunities for transportation off campus as well. There are routes to the Toledo Museum of Art and the Health Science Campus on weekdays.

“Many students are surprised to learn that our bus takes you directly to the Toledo Art Museum, which has free admission,” Watts wrote. “The museum does charge for parking, but if you ride the shuttle, you have a nice afternoon of exploring one of the most amazing museums in the United States for free.”

There is also a stop to a Wal-Mart incorporated into the Health Science Campus route Monday through Friday starting at 5 p.m., allowing students to get the things they need that they cannot buy on campus.

Freshmen living on campus must park at Scott Park. There are a couple of options available to students looking to retrieve cars.

“Freshmen who are having to park on the Scott Park Campus can utilize our shuttle to obtain their vehicles Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. After-hours service to Scott Park is provided by Night Watch,” Watts wrote. “Freshmen can park on Main Campus on Friday night and return cars to Scott Park on Sunday evening, or the evening before the start of school when it concerns a break or holiday.”

Sound confusing? There’s an app for that. You can download what’s called “TransLoc Rider” or point your browser to utoledo.transloc.com and track your bus on its route, so you can plan your schedule.

Those who don’t own a smart device can find locator kiosks outside popular stops. Route schedules are available on the transit service page.