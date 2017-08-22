Changes for Staff and Student Parking Begin for 2017-18

Filed under News

A new parking system went live at the University of Toledo on Aug. 5, changing the design of Parking Services’ webpage, modifying permits and the respective rates for faculty and students. This will also allow for the newly created UT Parking app to launch in the near future.

“These modifications will move the university toward a more equitable parking system for students, faculty and staff,” wrote Sherri Kaspar, public safety support manager for parking services, in an email interview.

The new system was implemented after information was gathered from faculty, staff and students in a transportation survey conducted in December 2016, wrote Kaspar.

According to the Frequently Asked Questions page on the Parking Services website, student permits and rates covered by collective bargaining agreements remain the same, but rates have increased for faculty and staff.

“A” permits for faculty and staff increased by $47 to $150 annually. “E/G” permits for executives and physicians increased from $150 to $225, while “E-reserved” permits for executives went from $300 to $400 annually. However, the freshman residential permits for Scott Park and Lot 21 were lowered from $125 to $100 per semester, wrote Kaspar.

The FAQ page states students and faculty will also be required to print the parking permit confirmation and display it on the dashboard whenever parking on UT property.

“We are also pleased to announce that the UT Parking App will go live on Monday, Aug. 28, in time for the start of the new academic year,” wrote Kaspar. “This new app will provide students, faculty and staff with more convenience.”

From the app and website, students and faculty will be able to store information about different vehicles and easily choose which vehicle the permit applies to for that period of time, wrote Kaspar.

Fourth-year mechanical engineering student Nai-Ning Kuo said the parking system is an improvement because the new webpage is easier to navigate.

“Many people switch registered vehicles while they are on or close to campus. They are not likely to have access to a printer. This may result in several registered vehicles without the printed permit,” said Kuo. “The confirmation permit is decently large to display on the dashboard, but a hang tag may be a better approach.”