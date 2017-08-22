Governor Kasich Appoints Two New Trustee Members

Filed under News, Top Stories

Two new University of Toledo Board of Trustee members were appointed to the board by Ohio Governor John Kasich in July to fill the seats left vacant by former UT Board of Trustees Richard McQuade, Carroll Ashely and Gary Thieman.

Chief Executive Officer and President of the automotive supplier Martinrea International Inc. F. Patrick D’Eramo will serve on the board until July 1, 2021, and Financial Adviser for Wilcox Financial Patrick Kenney will serve a full nine-year term until July 1, 2026.

“We are excited to have Patrick and Pat [D’Eramo] join the board, and we look forward to working with them in the years to come,” wrote Steve Cavanaugh, chair of the UT Board of Trustees. “They are both strong leaders who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the board.”

D’Eramo worked for Toyota and Dana and plans to use his experience to improve the cost and quality of the university to the final customer – the student, wrote D’Eramo in an email interview.

“I’d like to see the cost of education go down for students. College costs are expensive and leave too many with too much debt when they graduate,” wrote D’Eramo. “It’s not sustainable, and I’d like to think I can help.”

Having worked in accounting and investment advising for 30 years, Kenney said his past experiences on UT’s Board of Endowment and in businesses such as Wilcox Financial will help the university manage costs, especially when state funding is down.

“Because of my time on the Endowment Board, I have a better understanding of the University’s funding,” Kenney said. “I want to continue practicing financial accountability.”

Both Kenney and D’Eramo have a passion for UT, and they are committed to helping the University achieve its full potential, wrote Cavanaugh.

“There is an immense amount of positive energy coming out from UT,” Kenney said. “We will be improving research, enrollment and the Rocket brand. We also want to be more involved with the community.”