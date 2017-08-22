Rockets Win Soccer Home Opener

Filed under Sports

The University of Toledo women’s soccer team (1-0-1) defeated Canisius College of Buffalo, New York, 2-0 on Aug. 20 for their first win of the season and the team’s home opener at Scott Park.

Hannah Scafaria, a fourth-year defender, scored UT’s first goal in the 25th minute from her defensive position, knocking in a loose ball. Sophie Pohl, a fourth-year forward, scored the last goal just two minutes into the second half with assistance from Regan Price, a fourth-year defense.

Rocket defense was running on all cylinders in the 2-0 victory. A shot on goal in the opening half, one save and two corner shots were all the Golden Griffins could produce against the Blue and Gold.

UT offense outshot Canisius 8-0 in the second half. Madison Perrin, a first-year goalkeeper, stopped Canisius’ only shot on goal and recorded her second shutout. The offense also had 12 shots, six of them on goal, and eight corner kicks.

The midnight blue and gold continue the season on the road in Ann Arbor, Michigan, taking on the Wolverines next Sunday at 8 p.m. Over Labor Day weekend, the Rockets will travel cross-country to California for two games to take on UC Riverside (Fri., Sept. 1) and UC Irvine (Sun., Sept. 3).