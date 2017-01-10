Men’s Basketball heats up over break

While the majority of students left campus this winter for a much-needed holiday break, the Rocket men’s basketball team hasn’t let up. The Rockets improved to an overall record of 9-6 and haven’t dropped a game since their overtime loss to Marshall on Dec. 10. The Rockets will continue their red-hot streak of wins when they take on division rival Western Michigan in Kalamazoo.

Seeking to continue their impressive win streak, the Rockets will also look to continue their best start to league play since the 2012-2013 season, and if they secure a win over Western Michigan, it will be their best start since the 2006-2007 season.

The Rockets began this streak after a tough loss to Marshall University on Dec. 10. This game was the Rockets’ fifth overtime match of the season, which is tied for the national high.

Fourth-year guard Jonathan Williams led the team with 28 points and nine rebounds in that game, followed closely behind by fourth-year forward Steve Taylor Jr., who had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds.



UT trailed by seven points with a little over six minutes left in the half when they scored nine straight points in less than two minutes to take an 83-81 lead. After that the two teams went back and forth before heading into overtime with the game tied at 93.Once into overtime, Marshall was able to take advantage of Williams fouling out and secured the win 105-111.“That was one heck of a game,” commented Head Coach Tod Kowalczyk after the loss. “I thought that was two teams that played their hearts out, two teams that played the game the right way.”After this loss the Rocket men have been on an incredible hot streak of victories. The Rockets returned home to defeat Southeastern Louisiana University by a score of 78-56, with Jonathan Williams leading the team with 24 points. After that the Rockets defeated Loyola (IL) by a close score of 74-70, aided by another 24 points from Williams.Toledo won their next game over Ohio Christian by a score of 98-58, with Williams recording his sixth straight game with 20 or more points.On a three-game streak, the Rockets headed into their first MAC game of the season against Buffalo. The Rockets won the game with a score of 86-54, their largest margin of victory ever in a league opener. Three Rockets scored in the double digits, with Jonathan Williams scoring 26 points, second-year guard Jaelan Sanford with 22 points and redshirt freshman center Luke Knapke dropping 13 points.Four days later, the Toledo men faced off against the Miami Redhawks in their second MAC game of the season. The Rockets continued their success and defeated the Redhawks 91-76. This win came on the back of Jonathan Williams’s eighth straight game with 20 or more points and gave Toledo a lot of momentum heading into their game against Western Michigan.With a win against Western Michigan, The Rockets will be able to improve to 3-0 and hold their first place spot in the MAC west.