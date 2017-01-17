Rockets swim team takes on Akron Zips





The University of Toledo swimming team took on the reigning Mid-American Conference Champions University of Akron at home last Saturday as they looked to salvage the rough start to their season. The Rockets have dropped all of their matches thus far and finished fifth at the Zippy invite. The Rockets dropped their match to Akron 175-87 despite great swimming from the team.

Third-year swimmer Maggie Hack set a team-best time for the season in the 1,000-meter freestyle. She finished in second place with a time of 10:41.58. Close behind her was fourth-year athlete Rachael Hester, who finished in third place with a personal season-best time of 10:41.88. Also competing in the 1,000-meter freestyle was first-year swimmer Corinne Harris who finished with a new personal record time of 11:04.06.

In the 200-meter freestyle event, first-year swimmer Izzy Jones finished with her second victory of the season with a time of 1:53.13. Jones followed up her finish in the 200 freestyle with a second place finish in the 200-meter backstroke event. Third-year swimmer Emily Frederick also participated in the 200-meter freestyle event, and posted a career best time of 1:59.25.

Third-year swimmer Jessica Avery grabbed the Rockets nine points in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:04.41, her best time of the season. First-year swimmer Bec Welke finished closely behind Avery with a time of 1:05.67.



Avery managed to grab another victory later in the meet, when she finished first in the 200-meter breaststroke. She finished with a season-best time of 2:20.34.First-year athlete Duda Sales continued to improve in the 200-meter fly competition. Sales finished with a time of 2:07.27, which is five seconds faster than her previous best time in the event. This match against Akron is only her second ever Collegiate meet.On the opposing side of things, Akron’s swim team managed to grab 11 first place finishes out of the 14 events, and second-year Akron athlete Sadie Fazekas snagged a pool record in the 100-meter butterfly. The Zips also had two events where they finished in all of the top three positions, the 100-meter backstroke and the 100-meter freestyle.The Rockets are focused on grabbing their first victory next Sunday, Jan. 22, when they take on MAC foes Miami University at 1 p.m.