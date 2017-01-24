Clifton: Experiences and lessons—the freshman’s road to success





Filed under Columns, Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Hurray! I’m a freshman with one semester under my belt and, returning to campus, I thought I had all the survival tricks figured out. I mean, I’ve already experienced the whole transitional shock from high school to college, I’ve learned that the elevators in University Hall will make you pray for your life and I’ve even learned that your syllabus is kind of a big deal. I mean, what more would a freshman need to know?

Sadly, the reality is that there’s more in store. I have an entirely new class schedule now and like the stereotypical freshman, I find myself still holding a map of campus in one hand and my ‘week at a glance’ in the other. The stress of last semester doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, only growing. But will it ever subside, or is this going to be the experience for my entire college life?

I thought I knew campus very well, only to realize I only knew the couple of buildings where I had my classes last semester. The rest of the university still seems foreign to me.

My newest, and probably least favorite, obstacle has been the weather. Yes, I came in the fall when the weather was all fair and bright and different colors of the campus trees seemed to smile at you as you passed by. It’s sad that the stockpile of snow which gave campus its pure look does not have the same effect.

Instead, it stings and sometimes forces those precious tears down your cheeks. Not that I’m new to the snow experience; after all, I grew up in Toledo. But this experience is different. If I could walk around with a ski mask on and not look completely ridiculous, I totally would. In high school I’d never worry about bundling up in the winter. I wore nothing more than a hoodie to school in the middle of January. The most I had to experience of the frigid weather was the minute walk from my car into the building.

I have learned something else that I think has changed me. Before coming to college, I used to care about whether my stocking hat messed up my hair or not. Now, I’m indifferent. Maybe it’s part of my becoming a person who cares about the important stuff more than the trivial things, like how I look. For example, I learned that you’re never too cool for a coat.

I’m also learning that a few weeks away from campus doesn’t eliminate the stressful endeavor of circling the parking lot while counting on my luck to find a spot before my class begins. My status as a commuting freshman means that I can only park in a few lots on campus. Well, I think that’s ridiculous, considering we pay the same fee for parking permits just as everyone else. I guess seniority rules; maybe it’ll make sense to me after I accumulate credit hours and earn that privilege to park at multiple locations without burning a couple of gallons of gas while doing so.

Importantly, I learned that college is not a place for funfair and that spending more time in the library pays more than spending it elsewhere. In high school, studying for a test is basically reading over your notes five minutes before the bell rings. My first college examinations gave me a rude and perhaps disheartening awakening. I know better to put in all the time and work now.

I realize that as a freshman I can only continue to work harder and figure out the tricks to become a successful student. Stressful moments may come, but I’m determined to make it through.

Riley Clifton is a first-year majoring in communication and an IC columnist.