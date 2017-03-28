UT students HEAT up in competition

Close





Filed under Community

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The University of Toledo’s Catholic Student Association serves up a hot slice of service to the Toledo area through an event called Campus H.E.A.T.

H.E.A.T stands for Hunger Elimination Amongst Toledoans, and this was exactly what CSA’s goal was when they worked together March 23 to make 1,000 frozen pizzas to serve to the hungry.

“We made 1,000 frozen pizzas in 15 minutes and 33 seconds to donate to ten food shelters, pantries and drives around the Toledo area. These shelters ranged from St. Paul’s Community Center to Martin Luther King Kitchen for the Poor,” said Gabrielle Latreille, a member of CSA’s Sojourner Committee. “It provides the opportunity for students to step out of their comfort zone in a simple way of making pizzas with friends, to change the world for a better place.”

Latreille said that the event could not have happened without the support of volunteers and sponsors, which included Sofo Foods, Jet’s Pizza and Corpus Christi University Parish.

The event offered free admission and was open to all UT students; co-director Maureen O’Brien Hickey said that this year’s turnout was a success.

“The event has been going on for over 90 years here at UT,” O’Brien Hickey said. “We had over 300 students from over 30 student organizations across campus.”

CSA’s Sojourner Committee, or Social Justice Committee, worked hard to ensure success.

“Our position allows us to plan all of the service projects for CSA. For Campus H.E.A.T., my main role, besides day-of tasks, was to call all of the shelters to see if we could donate the pizzas,” said Joseph Stibley, a member of CSA’s Sojourner Committee. “It was rewarding to see how much shelters across the Toledo area need food and how much we were all helping a great cause.”

The event began with an introductory speech given by Sojourner Committee member William Frey and a speech given by guest speaker Rachel Easley, the community engagement director for St. Paul’s Community Center. After the speeches, the pizza making frenzy commenced.

“The event went without a hitch, so there really isn’t much that we can improve on. I’m just very thankful for the opportunity to run such a large event like this,” said Frey. “The turnout was more than what we thought would come out, but it went great, so I’m very happy with our team and our efforts.”